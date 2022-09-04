Daniel Foley, Glouria, Lisselton and formerly Pulleen, Tarbert; passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday 3rd September surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy, son James, sisters Agnes and Ann.

Sadly missed by his sons and daughters Pa, Liam, Ann, Martina, Bernie, Donal, Kieran, Deirdre, Martin, sisters Ita and Vera, sons-in-law Tom, Jim, Tony, Pat, daughters- in-law, Mary, Eleanor, Mary, Collette, Aoife, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 6th of September, from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. (Eircode V31 N627). Removal from his home on Wednesday, 7th September, at 10.30am arriving for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Interment afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Daniel's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on O'Gorman's Memorial Video Servcies, Facebook page.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford.