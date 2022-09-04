Daniel Foley, Glouria, Lisselton and formerly Pulleen, Tarbert; passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday 3rd September surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Peggy, son James, sisters Agnes and Ann.
Sadly missed by his sons and daughters Pa, Liam, Ann, Martina, Bernie, Donal, Kieran, Deirdre, Martin, sisters Ita and Vera, sons-in-law Tom, Jim, Tony, Pat, daughters- in-law, Mary, Eleanor, Mary, Collette, Aoife, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 6th of September, from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. (Eircode V31 N627). Removal from his home on Wednesday, 7th September, at 10.30am arriving for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Interment afterwards at Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
Daniel's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on O'Gorman's Memorial Video Servcies, Facebook page.
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford.
Recommended
Sports minister offers condolences to family of Jack de BromheadSep 4, 2022 18:09
Funeral of Jack de Bromhead to take place on WednesdaySep 5, 2022 09:09
Three Kerry areas come up short in IBAL coastal surveySep 5, 2022 08:09
KCC to close Beaufort road for three monthsSep 5, 2022 08:09
Kerry MEP warns Russia's gas pipeline closure has implications for IrelandSep 4, 2022 18:09