Daniel (Donie) Keane Main Street, Ballylongford.

Reposing at his residence, Main Street, Ballylongford from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday 8th of December. Removal from his residence on Thursday arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Donie’s funeral will be live-streamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services - Home | Facebook

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Donie’s funeral would strictly maintain all social distancing guidelines, wear a face-mask and avoid shaking hands. Please respect and adhere to the HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Family Information: Daniel (Donie) Keane of Main St., Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. Died peacefully on Monday the 6th of December surrounded by his family and in the kind and wonderful care of the doctors and nurses in the University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late William and Eileen Keane. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children William, Elaine, Clare, Maria and Daniel, his brother Richard and his sister Patricia, his grandchildren Liam, Aoibhe, Orlaith, Shayne, Willow and Katie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and a large circle of friends.