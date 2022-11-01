Daniel (Donie) Keane of Kielduff, Tralee and formerly Knocknagoshel _
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (3rd November) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry- Cork Health Link Bus, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House strictly private please.
Family information-
Beloved husband of Jo, dearest father of Lorraine, Cara, Louise, Claire & Hazel and brother of Connie, Michael, Noreen and the late Dominic & Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, extended family and many friends.
May he rest in peace.
