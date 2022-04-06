Daniel (Donie) Foley Cockhill Kilcummin

Peacefully at home in the company of his loving family, Daniel (Donie). Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Pat, John, Mag, Maria and the late Theresa. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law John and Tim, daughters-in-law Caroline and Norma, his 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his daughter Theresa, grandson Dara, his sisters Breda and Mary and brothers Denis and Robert.

"May He Rest In Peace"

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Donie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.