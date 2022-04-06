Daniel (Donie) Foley Cockhill Kilcummin
Peacefully at home in the company of his loving family, Daniel (Donie). Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Pat, John, Mag, Maria and the late Theresa. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law John and Tim, daughters-in-law Caroline and Norma, his 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, sister Nora, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his daughter Theresa, grandson Dara, his sisters Breda and Mary and brothers Denis and Robert.
"May He Rest In Peace"
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Donie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
Recommended
Reputed €100m takeover of firm welcomed by Killarney ChamberApr 8, 2022 13:04
Kerry Rose selection returns to new venue after 3-year break due to CovidApr 8, 2022 13:04
Kerry pub named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely PlanetApr 6, 2022 08:04
Danny Healy-Rae says DPP decision exonerates himApr 8, 2022 13:04
Major road project in West Kerry delayed due to funding constraintsApr 8, 2022 08:04