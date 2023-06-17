Daniel (Danny) O'Leary, Bishop's Farm, Ballycasheen, Killarney. Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved husband of the late Mary (O'Sullivan) and much loved brother of Ina (Mullingar) and the late Mary (Manchester and Wales), Bridie Long (Ballygarvan, Co Cork) and Michael. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sister-in-law Nannette, brother-in-law Eamon, nephews Peter and Mark and their wives Breda and Mary, nieces Rhona and Emily and their husbands Eric and Dries, grand nieces, Fiona and Abbey, grand nephews, Callum, Conor, Matthew and Killian, relatives, the O'Sullivan family from Artigalvin and Knockanimirish, his many good friends and all those who cared for him, especially Deirdre.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Danny will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral