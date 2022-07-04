Daniel (Danny) Lyne, Blackrock co. Dublin and formerly Coolroe, Killorglin Co.Kerry
June 30th 2022.- Peacefully at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, beloved husband of the late Anne Lyne and loving father of Mary (Higgins).
Very sadly missed by his loving daughter, son in-law Allen, grandchildren Ella, May and Rory, brother James, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his sister Maureen (Moynihan)
Rest in Peace
Reposing at his home this Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm. Removal tomorrow Tuesday morning to Church of the Assumption Booterstown Ave. arriving for 10am Funeral Mass (which can be viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown ) followed by burial afterwards at Deansgrange Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
