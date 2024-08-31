Daniel (Dan) O'Donovan, Park Drive, Killarney and formerly of Enniskeane, Co. Cork

Dan passed away peacefully surrounded by family and in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty). Loving father of Paul, Pat, Elaine and Brian. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Anne, Chris and Emma, son-in-law Eamon Burke, grandchildren Alan and his wife Muireann, Mark and his fiancé Ciara, Odhran, Sarah, Barry and Katie, great-granddaughter Eve, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends.

Dan is also pre-deceased by his brother Séan

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday the 1st of September from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to the Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.