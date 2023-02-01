Daniel (Dan) O’Donnell of Trieneragh, Duagh, Woodlawn ,Listowel and London,

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday 5th February from 4:00 to 5:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Monday at 1.45pm where the Requiem Mass to celebrate Dan’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. (streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh). Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the SVDP Listowel Day Centre:

https://mealsonwheelsnetwork.ie/directory-meals_on_wheels/listing/svdp-listowel-day-centre/ or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information-

Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Hannah, brothers Martin, Paddy, Michael and John. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephew Joanna, Brendan, Hugh and Nuala, grandnephews and grandnieces Luke, Hugh, Ewan, Paddy, Brendan, Tony, Edith and Julie, sister-in-law Hilda, niece-in-law Aquinas and Bernice, nephews-in-law Damian and Tom. Dan will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Rest In Peace