Daniel (Dan) O’ Sullivan Gortagass Kenmare
Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm for family and close friends.
Removal on Saturday morning from O’ Connors Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 11am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in The Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to a charity of your choice.
House private please
