Daniel (Dan) O' Connor

The death has occurred of Daniel O’Connor (Dan), Sudbury, Wembley, Middlesex, UK and

formerly Quay Street, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry.

May he Rest In Peace.

He passed away after a short illness on Monday 1st April 2024. Leaving his family too soon and

heartbroken.

In passing, he leaves his children, Claudette, Daniel and Gishandra, son in laws Anthony and

Paul and daughter in law Mel, grandchildren, James, Hugh, Amelie, Kian, Ciana, George, Louis

and Mia, sister Noreen, brother John and extended family and many friends.

Viewing in the Chapel of Rest at O’Dwyer Funeral Directors in Ealing, London on Sunday 14

thApril from 4:30pm – 5:30pm.

Reception into St George’s RC Church, Sudbury, HA0 2QE at 7pm.

Requiem Mass will be taking place on Monday 15th April at 11am followed by interment at

Alperton Cemetery, HA0 1AF at 1pm.

Daniel is at peace now with his dear wife Kathleen.