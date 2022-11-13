Advertisement

Daniel ‘Dan’ Murphy

Daniel ‘Dan’ Murphy (Highdown Hill, Newcastle and formerly of Portmagee) - Nov 13, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Daniel (Dan), beloved husband of Hannah and loving father of Mary, John, Anne and Martin. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Mary, siblings Br. Willie, Maureen, Nora, John-Joe, Michael, Eileen and Tom and nephew John (Bán); Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sisters Joan and Sheila, sons-in-law Mike and Frank, daughter-in-law Caroline, sisters-in-law, heartbroken grandchildren James, Siobhán, Anne-Marie, Sinéad, Seán (Canada), Ciarán, Garrett and Caoimhe and their partners, great grandchild Freddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

 

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle arriving for 12noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght University Hospital and Peamount Healthcare. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/dan-murphy/

