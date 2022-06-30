Advertisement

Daniel Dan Mc Carthy

Jul 2, 2022 09:07 By receptionradiokerry
Daniel Dan Mc Carthy

Daniel (Dan) McCarthy

Ballard, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville on Sunday 3rd July from 6-8pm.

Dan’s remains will depart Brian and Caroline’s home at 10:20am on Monday 4th July for Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, The Glen. The requiem mass will be live streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs

 

Predeceased by his parents Con and Catherine McCarthy and his sisters Deborah and Kathleen.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers Patrick and Neilie. His brothers in law Gerald and John Noel, sisters in law Margaret and Christina, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus