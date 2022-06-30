Daniel Dan Mc Carthy

Daniel (Dan) McCarthy
Ballard, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville on Sunday 3rd July from 6-8pm.
Dan’s remains will depart Brian and Caroline’s home at 10:20am on Monday 4th July for Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, The Glen. The requiem mass will be live streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs
Predeceased by his parents Con and Catherine McCarthy and his sisters Deborah and Kathleen.
Sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers Patrick and Neilie. His brothers in law Gerald and John Noel, sisters in law Margaret and Christina, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.
