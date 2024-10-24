Daniel Dan Dalton, Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday night in the wonderful care of his family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna and his dear son David. Sadly missed by his loving son Brendan, daughter-in-law Maeve, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Olvie & Redmond, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday, October 25th, at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 7.30pm – 9pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning to St. James's Church Killorglin where the Requiem Mass for Daniel Dan Dalton will be celebrated at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed here.
