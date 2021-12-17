Daniel (Dan) Cronin of Shanbally, Knocknagree, Co. Cork

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm

Requiem Mass on Monday in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie/Knocknagree Cam

Enquiries to O'Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree

Family Information: Beloved husband of Mary (nee Murphy), Loving father of Tim, Brendan and Josephine, Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, sister Nora (Lynch), grandchildren Melissa, Luke, Killian, Cian and Saoirse, Daughter-in-law Marian, Son-in-law Shane, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.