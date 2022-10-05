Dan O'Connor, Callahaniska, Glenbeigh.

Son of the late Tadgh and Mary O’Connor, brother of the late Brendan and Mary. Passed away so peacefully on the 4th

of October 2022 in the presence of his dear family at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children, Martina, Timothy, Helena, Deirdre and Ann Marie, son in laws, John, Martin and Dan, and his daughter in law Sally, his grandchildren, Tadgh, Aine, James Patrick, Chloe and Ruby Mary & his siblings, his nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh on Monday for requiem mass at 11am, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium at 3pm. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.