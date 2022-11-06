Dan O' Shea (Durd), (Ardea, Tuosist, Kenmare Co Kerry). On the 6th of November, 2022, Dan passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.
Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Julia, siblings Jimmy, Michael, Paddy, Jack, Murt, Peggy, Kathleen, Delia and Mai. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his niece in Ireland Theresa, The McInerney, Houlehan and Shea families in the U.S.A., relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (November 10th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Friday morning (November 11th) to St Killian's Church, Lauragh for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
