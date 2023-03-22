Dan McCarthy, Knockardtry, Castleisland.
Peacefully on March 23rd 2023 ,in his 91st year ,in the wonderful care of the staff of Kilcara Nursing Home Duagh . Predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret and his brother James . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many relatives, his great neighbours and a large circle of friends .
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland this Friday evening from 6pm to 7/30pm . Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
House Private Please
Recommended
Public meeting on High Court challenge to Aughinish Alumina expansionMar 23, 2023 13:03
Kerry TD says landlords should be allowed do what they want with their own propertyMar 22, 2023 17:03
Archaeological site on outskirts of Tralee in use for at least 4,000 yearsMar 23, 2023 13:03
Two Kerry teenagers sentenced for rape and sexual assaultMar 23, 2023 22:03
Arrests made in Kerry baby murder case from 1984Mar 23, 2023 21:03