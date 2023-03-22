Advertisement

Mar 24, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Dan McCarthy, Knockardtry, Castleisland.

Peacefully on March 23rd 2023 ,in his 91st year ,in the wonderful care of the staff of Kilcara Nursing Home Duagh . Predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret and his brother James . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many relatives, his great neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland this Friday evening from 6pm to 7/30pm . Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

House Private Please

