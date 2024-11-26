Dan Lyons, Clountubrid, Listowel and late of Chapel Street, Tarbert. Peacefully, on November 26th, 2024, in the wonderful care of The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridget, sister Diane, brothers Pakie and John. Dan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Catherine, sisters Patricia and Cora, brothers-in-law John, Tom and David, sisters-in-law Breda, Geraldine and Philomena, nephews Padraig, Sean, Joseph and John, nieces Gemma and Sinead, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening, November 28th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Dan being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry at www.kerryhospice.com