Dan Jones, Jones Agri Ltd., Lakevale, Ballydesmond, passed away peacefully in his 90th year, on November 29th 2024, surrounded by his loving family at Araglen House Nursing Home, Boherbue. Beloved husband of Sheila (née O’Connell) and devoted father of Mary (Burton), Matthew, Dan and Julia and the late Maggie and grandfather of the late baby Daniel.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Robert (Canada), son-in-law Evan, daughter-in-law Siobhán, Dan’s partner Onur, grandchildren Rachel, Avril, Seán, Ryan and Megan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Matthew’s House in Lakevale, Ballydesmond (P51 EE79) on Sunday (December 1st) from 4pm to 6pm. Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Monday (December 2nd) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029-76605