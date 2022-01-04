Dan Joe Moynihan, Dunrine, Tralee Road, Killarney
Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sheila, his sons Peter and Colm and daughter Lisa, grandchildren Saoirse and Shauna, brothers Seán and Malachy, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30 pm Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Advertisement
Recommended
Promising Kerry footballer could be off to SligoJan 4, 2022 08:01
Kerry team to face Limerick announcedJan 5, 2022 10:01
Kerry primary school teachers worried about availability of substitutesJan 5, 2022 13:01
20 investigations into alleged cheating by MTU Kerry studentsJan 5, 2022 13:01
Man's body discovered in ListowelJan 5, 2022 08:01