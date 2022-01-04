Dan Joe Moynihan, Dunrine, Tralee Road, Killarney

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Sheila, his sons Peter and Colm and daughter Lisa, grandchildren Saoirse and Shauna, brothers Seán and Malachy, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30 pm Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE