Dan Joe Lucey, Lisbaby, Headford, Killarney.

Beloved husband of Mary (nee Doyle), dear father of Sheila, Bernardine, Patrick, Daniel and the late Denis R.I.P., Daughters in law Margaret, Denise and Norma, Sons in law Jerry and Johnny, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. May he Rest In Peace.

Resposing at Murphys Funeral Home this Thursday evening (23rd June) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Friday morning (24th June) at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please

Requiem mass will be lived streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page

www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk