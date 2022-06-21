Dan Joe Lucey, Lisbaby, Headford, Killarney.
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Doyle), dear father of Sheila, Bernardine, Patrick, Daniel and the late Denis R.I.P., Daughters in law Margaret, Denise and Norma, Sons in law Jerry and Johnny, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. May he Rest In Peace.
Resposing at Murphys Funeral Home this Thursday evening (23rd June) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff on Friday morning (24th June) at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please
Requiem mass will be lived streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page
www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk
Recommended
Excitement in Dingle as five baby penguins are born at Oceanworld AquariumJun 22, 2022 17:06
North Kerry schools temporarily retain teaching positionsJun 22, 2022 13:06
Claim that Kerry Co-op shareholders will revolt at today's AGMJun 21, 2022 11:06
Passengers flying out of Kerry Airport to Dublin can avail of airport transfer facilityJun 21, 2022 13:06
120-metre long cruise ship anchored in Shannon EstuaryJun 22, 2022 13:06