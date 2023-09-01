Dan Galvin

Dan died peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of University Hospital Kerry. Dan is predeceased by his parents Dan and Sheila, brothers Fr Patrick, Brendan, and Michael. Dan will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving wife Kathleen, his children Ann Marie, Kathy, Donal, Linda and Eileen, his adored grandchildren Aoibheann, Sean, Niamh, Ciara, Katie, Daniel and Billy, daughter in law Dinah, sons in law Derek, Peter, and Gene, sisters Bridie, Mary, and Sheila, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Dan Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Reposing in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery. Family flowers only.