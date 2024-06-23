Dan Finnegan, Meentoges, Headford, formerly of Cockhill, Kilcummin. On Sunday, 23rd June 2024. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and John, sisters Mary and Kate. Dan will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Rita, sons John, Donie and Tommie, daughters-in-law Sheila, Marion and Kate, his brother Tom, his sister Peg, his grandchildren Danny, Caoimhe, Ciaran, Jack, Tara, Yvonne and Darragh, sisters-in-law Eileen, Noreen, brothers-in-law Paddy and Timmy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Tuesday, 25th June 2024, from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. Dan’s funeral cortege will depart his residence on Wednesday, 26th June, at 9:30am, for his Requiem Mass at 11:00am, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, (V93 K22T). Burial afterwards in the Old Kilcummin Cemetery, Kilcummin.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

Dan’s Requiem Mass can be viewed from the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin