Dan Favier, Curraglass, Glenflesk, Killarney passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, November 7th 2022.

Predeceased by his brothers Joe and Bro. Thomas. Beloved husband of Marian and dear father of Sinéad, Danielle, Ciarán, Paul and Ollie. Devoted grandfather to his 10 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his daughters in law, Edel, Corinna & Siobhán, son in law Kieran O' Halloran, brothers John, Pat, Michael & Anthony, sisters Margaret & Mary Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and Friends. ''May he Rest In Peace''

House Private Please

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff on Thursday, November 10th, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk on Friday, November 11th, at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/glenflesk/