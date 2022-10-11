Dan (Da) Keane, Woodview, Listowel and late of Lacca East, Kilmorna.

Peacefully, on October 13th, 2022, after a short illness, at University Hospital, Kerry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Esther, Carmel, Anne Maria, Patricia and Emer, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 4.30 p.m to 7 p.m, followed by removal to his daughter Anne Marie's residence. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Dan being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.