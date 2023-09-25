Dan Crowley, Knockacorrin, Currow.

Dan passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, in University Hospital Kerry, on the 24th of September 2023, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Joan (Fleming), son John, granddaughter Grace and his siblings Anna-Mai, Sheila, Andrew, Peg, Nora and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughters Mary Ann, Helen and Siobhán, son Dave, sisters Eileen (San Francisco) and Maureen (New Hampshire), daughters-in-law Kate and Marcella, sons-in-law James Barrett, Tom Barrett and Fred Browne,19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Brendan and Billy, sister-in-law Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements: Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on this link: https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/