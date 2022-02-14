Dan Collins, Baranarig, Knocknagoshel.

Predeceased by his wife Helen, sister Mary, brothers Christy, Paddy and Charlie, Dan will be sadly missed by his loving sons Danny and Pat, daughter-in-law Joan, grand-daughters Elaine Marie, Rachael, Charlotte and Meghan, sister Eileen, brother John Joe, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, V92 Y022 on Wednesday evening, February 16th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Dan will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, on Thursday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Dan's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page,