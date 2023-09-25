Damien Fleming.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Damien will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin .

Family Information: Beloved son of Dermot and Catherine and loving brother of Mark and Brendan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, Mark's partner Claire, his nephew Jack, niece Ava, uncles Billy, Don and Seamus, aunts Nuala and Margaret, cousins, relatives and many dear friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"