Damien Carmody, Leitrim Middle, Moyvane.

Suddenly, on June 21st, 2022. Greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving mother Amanda, father Colm and his wife Mary Jo, sisters Sarah, Anna, Mia and Emma, grandmother's Phyllis O'Riordan and Beatrice Carmody, uncles, aunts, his dear friend Olivia, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Damien being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q

followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private.

Donations, if desired, to The Grove, Ardfert.