Damien Carmody, Leitrim Middle, Moyvane.
Suddenly, on June 21st, 2022. Greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving mother Amanda, father Colm and his wife Mary Jo, sisters Sarah, Anna, Mia and Emma, grandmother's Phyllis O'Riordan and Beatrice Carmody, uncles, aunts, his dear friend Olivia, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Damien being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q
followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private.
Donations, if desired, to The Grove, Ardfert.
Recommended
Kerry public asked to keep a closer eye on elderly neighbours in wake of Tipperary tragedyJun 23, 2022 17:06
Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War IIJun 23, 2022 17:06
120-metre long cruise ship anchored in Shannon EstuaryJun 22, 2022 13:06
Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for KerryJun 23, 2022 17:06
Motorists warned of major disruption on N22 Macroom/Ballyvourney bypassJun 23, 2022 13:06