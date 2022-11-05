Advertisement

D. Joe Howard

Nov 7, 2022 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
D. Joe Howard, Glountanefinnane, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork.

Reposing at Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass for D. Joe Howard will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie

Family flowers only.  Donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital, Cork.

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.

