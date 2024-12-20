The death has occurred of Cyril Hickey, Gneeveguilla Village on Thursday 19th December, peacefully in the tender care of Araglen Nursing Home, Boherbue, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late Con and Anne.

Deeply regretted by his children John, Elma, Lorraine, Donal and Catherine, daughter in law Eileen Moynihan, sons in law, Mike Dineen, Colm Killeen and Henry Reidy and Donal's partner Kerrie O'Leary, ten adored grandchildren Alan, Sean, Miriam, Donal, Aoibhe, Daragh, Tom, Tommy, Eoghan and Harry. He will be sadly missed by his family, his sister Imelda Moriarty and his brother John, brother-in-law Tim and sisters in law Noreen, Maura and Maureen, his nieces, nephews, many friends and kind neighbours.

May Cyril Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Bridget's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Sunday, 22nd December, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Cyril's funeral cortege will depart his residence on Monday morning, 23rd December, at 10:00am for his Requiem Mass at 11:00am, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Cyril's requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link

https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore