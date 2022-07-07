Crohan O’Shea, Dalkey, Dublin and formerly of Lohar, Waterville.

Crohan passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Nancy (Carrigy) his sons and daughters, Anne, Catherine, John, Siobhan, Crohan and Ciarán, his darling grandchildren, Crohan, Brendan, Áine, Niamh and Aideen, son-in-law Pat, daugher-in-law Tess, sisters Mary, Eileen, Anne, Kathleen and Teresa, in-laws, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. We also remember Crohan’s parents John and Bridie O’Shea, brothers John Joe, Michael and Paddy, sisters Noreen, Bridie, Sheila and Phil at this time. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtownpark, Blackrock, Co. Dublin this evening (Friday 8th July) from 5pm to 7pm. Crohan’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 9th July at the Church of Alphonsus and Columba, Killiney at 11.30am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass can view the service by clicking here.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to CMRF, Crumlin.