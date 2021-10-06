Creda McElligott née Kavanagh, West Commons, Ardfert.
Husband David, son Eoghan, daughter Laoise, sisters Bríd, Siobhán, Maura, Gráinne, Deirdre and Emer, brother Paudie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Reposing at her residence this evening from 6.00PM to 8.00PM for family and friends.
Funeral arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert for 11.30AM Requiem Mass on Friday followed by burial in Abbey New Cemetery, Ardfert. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% and the Requiem Mass may be viewed by clicking on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church-1
No flowers by request please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.
