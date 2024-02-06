Cornelius (Neilie) Curran of Feighmane, Valentia Island. Died peacefully in palliative care UHK on Monday 5th Feb. Pre deceased by his parents Kathleen and Michael. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Bridie (USA) and Mary (Kent). Brothers, Eddie Joe (Bath), Michael (Bath) also nieces and nephews relations and many friends. May Neilie Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of St Dorarca and St Teresa Chapeltown,on Friday, 9th February, at 6.30 pm. Followed by requiem mass at 11am Saturday, 10th February. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, over the Water. Cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care UHK, If desired.