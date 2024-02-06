Cornelius (Neilie) Curran of Feighmane, Valentia Island. Died peacefully in palliative care UHK on Monday 5th Feb. Pre deceased by his parents Kathleen and Michael. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Bridie (USA) and Mary (Kent). Brothers, Eddie Joe (Bath), Michael (Bath) also nieces and nephews relations and many friends. May Neilie Rest In Peace
Advertisement
Funeral arriving to The Church of St Dorarca and St Teresa Chapeltown,on Friday, 9th February, at 6.30 pm. Followed by requiem mass at 11am Saturday, 10th February. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery, over the Water. Cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations to Palliative Care UHK, If desired.
Recommended
Man due in court charged with criminal damage of Killarney direct provision centreFeb 7, 2024 08:22
Man arrested in connection with Kerry house fire in which father and young daughter diedFeb 7, 2024 08:15
Gardaí investigating reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in TraleeFeb 6, 2024 17:44
Kerry homeless organisation says people are spending years in emergency accommodationFeb 6, 2024 17:49
Kerry Stars Special Olympics winner of Radio Kerry's Working Together competitionFeb 6, 2024 17:47