Cornelius (Con) Barry

Feb 1, 2023 08:02 By receptionradiokerry
Cornelius (Con) Barry, Beginish Way, Valentia Road, Cahirciveen.

Cornelius Barry died peacefully on 30th January 2023 at St Anne's Hospital, Cahirciveen. Lovingly remembered by his wife Hanna, children Siobhan, Brendan and Dominic and their partners, his grandchildren Molly, Orla, Etain, Maria, Conor, Erin, Ailbhe and Aedan, his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 2nd February. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday 3rd February at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Valentia Road, Cahirciveen.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

House strictly private following the burial.

