Cornelius (Con) Barry, Beginish Way, Valentia Road, Cahirciveen.
Cornelius Barry died peacefully on 30th January 2023 at St Anne's Hospital, Cahirciveen. Lovingly remembered by his wife Hanna, children Siobhan, Brendan and Dominic and their partners, his grandchildren Molly, Orla, Etain, Maria, Conor, Erin, Ailbhe and Aedan, his nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday 2nd February. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday 3rd February at the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Valentia Road, Cahirciveen.
The funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
House strictly private following the burial.
Recommended
Iarnród Éireann aims for hourly service to and from Tralee by 2027Jan 31, 2023 08:01
Taoiseach pays tribute to Brendan Griffin after announcing he’ll step away from politicsJan 31, 2023 17:01
Gardaí appealing for information on theft of 31 sheep in West KerryJan 30, 2023 17:01
Jury returns guilty verdicts in trial of two Kerry men facing charges of rape and sexual assaultJan 31, 2023 13:01
Gardaí considering whether to reopen investigation into retired Kerry judgeJan 31, 2023 13:01