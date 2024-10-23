Cornelis Cess van Hattem, Upper Tullig, Killorglin & formerly of Holland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at University Hospital Kerry on October 22nd 2024.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Lies, daughters Natascha & Nathalie, his dearly loved grandchildren Joey, Toebie, Amber & Jade, sons-in-law Cor & Kevin, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin tomorrow evening from 5pm - 6.30pm.
Private Cremation will follow.
