Constance (Connie) Ethel Dewey, Upper Reen, Kenmare & formerly of Farmer's Bridge, Tralee.

Fondly remembered by her loving husband John, daughters Barbara and Wendy, sons Peter and Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a large circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Connie, with funeral service at 2pm on Tuesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare,

followed by private cremation at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Kerry Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry c/o Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

House private please.

Connie’s family would like to thank for your support and understanding at this difficult time.