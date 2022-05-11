Conor Daly, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney.

Predeceased by his parents Timothy (Thade) and Mary Daly, the Bungalow, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney. Fondly remembered by his brother Tim, sister - in - law Annemarie, his sisters Mairead, Marian and Regina, brothers - in - law Donal, Barth and Tadhg, step niece, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Mairead Kelly, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney, V93 N8R9, this Saturday evening (14th May) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff on Monday morning (16th May) at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane cemetery. May he Rest In Peace.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page.