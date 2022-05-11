Conor Daly, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney.
Predeceased by his parents Timothy (Thade) and Mary Daly, the Bungalow, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney. Fondly remembered by his brother Tim, sister - in - law Annemarie, his sisters Mairead, Marian and Regina, brothers - in - law Donal, Barth and Tadhg, step niece, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, friends and neighbours.
Reposing at the residence of his sister Mairead Kelly, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney, V93 N8R9, this Saturday evening (14th May) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff on Monday morning (16th May) at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane cemetery. May he Rest In Peace.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page.
Recommended
EPA classes 15 Kerry bathing waters of excellent qualityMay 13, 2022 09:05
Planning permission granted for nursing home in TraleeMay 12, 2022 13:05
Over 1,200 customers without power in KillarneyMay 12, 2022 13:05
Farranfore man charged with aggravated burglary and arson remanded in custodyMay 11, 2022 14:05
Reopening of Skellig Michael deferred for 24 hoursMay 12, 2022 17:05