Conny Doherty
Lisnagrave, Headford, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff on this Sunday 18th December from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Requiem mass on Monday 19th December at 1.30pm at St. Josephs Church Rathmore, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Requiem mass will be lived streamed
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore
Family Flowers Only Please
Donations if desired to Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home Kilcummin.
