Connie O'Sullivan Snr, (Peace Commissioner) Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick, peacefully at home on 29th May 2023 in the loving care of his devoted family. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, brother Seán (New York) & his son-in-law Michael O’Connor. A much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather & brother. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Seán, Connie & Patrick, daughters Margaret (Scanlon), Mary (O’Connor – Patrickswell) & Breda (Hayes), brother Patie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Denis Casey (Chicago), nephew John O’Sullivan (New York), niece Mary Fava (New York), cousins, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Connie & Anne Marie O’Sullivan’s residence, Lower Athea (V94 V58A) on Thursday (1st June) from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (2nd June) at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12 noon followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s, Newcastlewest or direct to Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.