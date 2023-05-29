Connie O'Sullivan Snr, (Peace Commissioner) Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick, peacefully at home on 29th May 2023 in the loving care of his devoted family. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, brother Seán (New York) & his son-in-law Michael O’Connor. A much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather & brother. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Seán, Connie & Patrick, daughters Margaret (Scanlon), Mary (O’Connor – Patrickswell) & Breda (Hayes), brother Patie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Denis Casey (Chicago), nephew John O’Sullivan (New York), niece Mary Fava (New York), cousins, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Connie & Anne Marie O’Sullivan’s residence, Lower Athea (V94 V58A) on Thursday (1st June) from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday (2nd June) at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 12 noon followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita’s, Newcastlewest or direct to Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.
Recommended
Kerry priest given all-clear from prostate cancer urging men to get testedMay 29, 2023 13:05
Kerry without injured Kenmare player for Cork clashMay 29, 2023 13:05
Police appeal for witnesses to suspected hit-and-run that claimed Tralee man’s life in UKMay 29, 2023 13:05
Man dies following farm accident in North KerryMay 29, 2023 18:05
Gardaí in Kerry investigating two cases of suspected arson in vacant housesMay 29, 2023 17:05