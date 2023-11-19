Connie Murphy of Ballinakilla, Mastergeehy, passed peacefully at his beloved home in Ballinakilla surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving wife Mary and his adoring daughters Noreen and Emir and their husbands Tom and Jamie. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Sean and his sister Noreen, his sisters in law Breeda and Maura and his brother in law John and sister in law Doreen and her husband Steve. Greatly missed and loved by his grandchildren, Liam, Daniel, Sarah, Niamh, Eva, Róisín, Neasa and Rónán, his nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Connie will repose at the home of his daughter Emir (V23F672) on Sunday 19th November from 4pm-6:30pm and at Fitzgeralds Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) from 6pm-8pm on Monday 20th November.

Removal will take place from his home at Ballinakilla on Tuesday morning 21st November to arrive at Seipéal Mhuire sa Ghleann, Cillín Liath for requiem mass at 12 midday. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery, Waterville.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kerry Palliative Home Care Service or to the Dromid Clár Cancer Care Car Fund.

Advertisement

Requiem mass will be live-streamed via the following link:http://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath