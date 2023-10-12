The death has occurred of CONNIE BROSNAN

CONNIE BROSNAN (Lower Aghada, Co. Cork & formerly of Knockánbawn, Tullig, Castleisland, Co. Kerry) passed away peacefully at home on October 11th 2023. Beloved son of the late Tom and Nellie (Castleisland) and loving brother of Timmy, Tommy and Austin.

Sadly missed by his family, sisters-in-law Eaty, Hanna and Maggie, nephews and nieces and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Connie Rest In Peace.

Connie will repose at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton P25VW02 on

Friday 13th from 6.30pm -8pm.

Requiem Mass In St. Erasmus Church, Aghada on Saturday 14th at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland, Co. Kerry arriving approx. 1.30pm.

Connie’s family wish to thank Dr. Diarmuid Mulcahy and his team at Harbour’s Brink Medical Centre for their excellent care and attention afforded to Connie.