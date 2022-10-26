Advertisement

Con O' Donoghue

Oct 29, 2022 13:10 By receptionradiokerry
Con O' Donoghue

Con O' Donoghue

Knockeens, Kilgarvan Co. Kerry

Waking at his residence today Saturday Rosary at 9pm,

Reposing at Quills Funeral home Sunday 30th October 5-8pm followed by removal to his residence.

Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church Kilgarvan on Monday 31th October .

Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Advertisement

Donation to Abbeyfeale Search and Rescue and to the civil Defence

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus