Con O' Donoghue

Knockeens, Kilgarvan Co. Kerry

Waking at his residence today Saturday Rosary at 9pm,

Reposing at Quills Funeral home Sunday 30th October 5-8pm followed by removal to his residence.

Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church Kilgarvan on Monday 31th October .

Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Donation to Abbeyfeale Search and Rescue and to the civil Defence