Con O' Donoghue
Knockeens, Kilgarvan Co. Kerry
Waking at his residence today Saturday Rosary at 9pm,
Reposing at Quills Funeral home Sunday 30th October 5-8pm followed by removal to his residence.
Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church Kilgarvan on Monday 31th October .
Burial afterwards in local cemetery.
Donation to Abbeyfeale Search and Rescue and to the civil Defence
