Con Leen (Con Leen Salads Ltd) Arabella, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, Co Kerry
Peacefully on November 21st 2023 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family . Predeceased by his beloved son David. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Betty, son Tony, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Kate, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Ellie, Sarah, Harvey and Sam , brother Timmy, sisters Helen, Diane, Marie, Rita and Siobhán, brothers-in-in law, sisters-in law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends . Also remembering today his deceased parents Jack and Peg, his deceased brothers Tom, Mick, Denny, John and Jerry .
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at his residence at Arabella, Ballymacelligott Eircode V92PXOO on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning at 10/15am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott at 10/30am for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page.
Recommended
Tralee woman warns of new phone scam as fraudster tries to clear out her bank accountNov 21, 2023 17:05
Tralee native appointed to design new emergency health threats agencyNov 21, 2023 17:03
Tralee Chamber CEO says Adare bypass will lead to great connectivity for KerryNov 21, 2023 17:06
St. Brendan’s overpower Éanna late on to clinch quarter-final placeNov 21, 2023 15:59
Local Basketball FixturesNov 21, 2023 15:06