Con Leen (Con Leen Salads Ltd) Arabella, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, Co Kerry

Peacefully on November 21st 2023 at University Hospital Kerry in the presence of his loving family . Predeceased by his beloved son David. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Betty, son Tony, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Kate, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Ellie, Sarah, Harvey and Sam , brother Timmy, sisters Helen, Diane, Marie, Rita and Siobhán, brothers-in-in law, sisters-in law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends . Also remembering today his deceased parents Jack and Peg, his deceased brothers Tom, Mick, Denny, John and Jerry .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence at Arabella, Ballymacelligott Eircode V92PXOO on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning at 10/15am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott at 10/30am for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott . The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page.