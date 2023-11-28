Con Hewitt, 60 Killarney Road Castleisland and formerly of Barrack Street Castleisland .Unexpectedly on November 26th 2023 at University Hospital Cork in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Joan and his sister Jean .Sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter Jessica , son-in-law Mikey, daughter-in-law Teresa, his adored four grandchildren Conor, Jamie, Aoibhínn and Daragh, his sister Louise (Chicago) , brothers-in-law Tim and Rick, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Removal from his son Martin's residence at Mount Scartaglen on Thursday morning at 10/15am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am ..Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only . Donations, if desired, to the Nano Nagle School Listowel c/o Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.