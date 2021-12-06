Con Gill of Listellick North, Tralee.

Adored son of Neil and Kay and cherished brother of Polly. Sadly missed by his loving family, his devoted girlfriend Ciara, Polly’s partner Seán, grand-parents Con and Peg, Jim and Eileen (Tansley), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Prayers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Wednesday at 11 am, followed by interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Wilton, Cork or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House private please.