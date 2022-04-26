Con Flynn of Grove Farm, Curraheen, Tralee.

Beloved husband of Anne, dearest father of Denis & Norma and grandfather of the late Kalem. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Hazel, Jace and Rylan, great-grandchildren Kai, Elsie and Lís, sister Hannah Mai, brother Jimmy (Chicago), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Hazel’s fiancée Jonathan, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (April 28th) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Friday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Con will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on St. John's Tralee, Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Annagh Old Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Pieta House – www.pieta.ie, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.