Con Flynn of Grove Farm, Curraheen, Tralee.
Beloved husband of Anne, dearest father of Denis & Norma and grandfather of the late Kalem. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Hazel, Jace and Rylan, great-grandchildren Kai, Elsie and Lís, sister Hannah Mai, brother Jimmy (Chicago), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Hazel’s fiancée Jonathan, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (April 28th) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Friday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Con will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on St. John's Tralee, Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Annagh Old Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Pieta House – www.pieta.ie, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry TD says Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are losing rural IrelandApr 27, 2022 09:04
West Kerry human rights activist nominated for European awardApr 26, 2022 13:04
Environmental group CEO says ban on sale of turf needed to also ban other smoky fuelsApr 26, 2022 13:04
North Kerry period property and farm for sale for €2.2 millionApr 26, 2022 13:04