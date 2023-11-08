Colm (Stride) O’Brien B.E. of Clieveragh Park, Listowel and formerly Kilgarvan and Clontarf, Dublin, died peacefully, in the wonderful care of Listowel Community Hospital, on the 8th November 2023, beloved husband of Anne (Burke), dearest father of David, John, Fergus, Ciarán, Daragh, Fiachra and Ruairí and brother of Helen and the late Anne and Veronica. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Julie-Anne, Eimhin, Sarah, Conor, Cara, Fionn, Rory, Liam, Lauren and Sophie, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Miriam, Shirley, Emma and Aisling, Julie-Anne’s husband Darren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday (9th November) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Friday at 11.15a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Colm will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. Rest in Peace. House private please.