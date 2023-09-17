The death has occurred of Col. Seán Hurley of Cuan Scí, Rath, Caherdaniel and Montenotte, Co. Cork on September 16th 2023 peacefully at the Mater hospital Cork surrounded by his family. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Brenda (nèe Bracken). Loving father of John, Catherine, Miriam, Liam and Paul. Adored grandfather of Avril, Eoghan, Katie, Seán óg (deceased), Ronan, Cormac, Eva, JK, Síobhra, Ella, Arann, Orna, Niamh & Órla. Father in law to Therese, Bernadette, Seán, Pat & Sinéad. Cherished brother to Leonard, Mary & Kackie. Fondly remembered by brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends at home & abroad.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Cuan Scí, Rath, Caherdaniel on Monday 18th September from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday 19th September at 1pm in the Daniel O' Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry, followed by burial in Keelavarnogue cemetery. No flowers please.