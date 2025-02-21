Ciarán Rohan, Dromclough, Listowel, passed peacefully, on February 21st, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Predeceased by his parents Batt and Margaret, brothers Seán and Colm, sister Maura and sister-in-law Maisie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, son Bartholomew, daughters Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Daniel, Niall, Shauna, Jamie, Niamh, Aileen, Fiona, Liam and Maura, sisters-in-law Lal and Mary, niece Martina, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon, February 23rd, from 3.00pm to 5.00 pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning at 11.15am, where the Requiem Mass for Ciarán Rohan will be celebrated at 11.30am.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on irremorechurch.com.

Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com .