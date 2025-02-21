Ciarán Rohan, Dromclough, Listowel, passed peacefully, on February 21st, 2025, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.
Predeceased by his parents Batt and Margaret, brothers Seán and Colm, sister Maura and sister-in-law Maisie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Anne, son Bartholomew, daughters Margaret and Sinead, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Daniel, Niall, Shauna, Jamie, Niamh, Aileen, Fiona, Liam and Maura, sisters-in-law Lal and Mary, niece Martina, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon, February 23rd, from 3.00pm to 5.00 pm.
Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Monday morning at 11.15am, where the Requiem Mass for Ciarán Rohan will be celebrated at 11.30am.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on irremorechurch.com.
Burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com .
Recommended
Peaceful rally takes place in Tralee to mark third anniversary of Russian invasion of UkraineFeb 22, 2025 10:15
Google removes dangerous Carrauntoohil routes from maps at request of Kerry Mountain RescueFeb 21, 2025 17:04
Police in England appeal for witnesses to collision which killed young Kerry manFeb 21, 2025 17:05
Irish Cup coursing day one reviewFeb 21, 2025 17:34
Great excitement in Killorglin after €2 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket soldFeb 21, 2025 17:05